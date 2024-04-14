Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hesaraghatta Road

April 14, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old man died on the spot after his motorcycle crashed into a compound on Hesaraghatta Road in north Bengaluru on Saturday night.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chikkabanavara traffic police. According to the police, Darshan, the victim, was allegedly speeding when he struck a compound near Jyothi School on Hesaraghatta Main Road, resulting in his immediate death.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed was the primary cause of the accident.