GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hesaraghatta Road

April 14, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man died on the spot after his motorcycle crashed into a compound on Hesaraghatta Road in north Bengaluru on Saturday night.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chikkabanavara traffic police. According to the police, Darshan, the victim, was allegedly speeding when he struck a compound near Jyothi School on Hesaraghatta Main Road, resulting in his immediate death.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed was the primary cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.