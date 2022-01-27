No religious propaganda at school: CEO

The Chief Education Officer, Thanjavur, in a report on the recent death of the class XII girl student, who studied in a Christian Missionary-run school in the district, has said neither the teachers nor the head of the institution had indulged in religious propaganda among the students.

In an inquiry report, the CEO has said every year a large number of Hindu students were admitted and were studying at the school even though it was a Christian minority institution. There have been no complaints on religious issues from the students during any of the 16 inspections conducted by the department officials since 2011.

The school was functioning normally and no “religious related” complaint was received by the office of the CEO or the District Education Officer. Parts of the inquiry report of the CEO were shared widely on social media on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Thamizh Desiya Peravai has urged the State government to initiate stringent action against those spreading false information with respect to the suicide of the schoolgirl in the Thanjavur district.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the organisation president, P.Maniarasan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to polarise the people of Tamil Nadu on the basis of religion by raking up the death of the girl.

The investigation of the District School Education Department and the police hadruled out ‘religious conversion’ as alleged by the BJP, he added.