  • The Package

Thanjavur school girl death

Members of BJP stage a protest infront of district collectrate in Thanjavur, in connection with a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide earlier this week.

Members of BJP stage a protest infront of district collectrate in Thanjavur, in connection with a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide earlier this week.

The death of a schoolgirl in Thanjavur district, has triggered considerable controversy in Tamil Nadu.

On January 31, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, transferred the case to the CBI, observing that since State Ministers had taken a stand on the issue, and the Thanjavur Superintendent of Police had ruled out the conversion angle, the impression was that the investigation was not proceeding along the right lines

The student, who died by suicide, was studying at a Christian missionary school in the district. She was originally from Ariyalur district, and stayed at the school hostel. Allegations have been made stating that the girl was being forced to convert to Christianity—a video clip purporting this has emerged, while the parents of the child filed a petition alleging that she was forced to carry out domestic chores at the hostel and also asked to convert to Christianity.

The BJP has launched protests with regard to this issue, and the matter is now being heard at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has also launched an inquiry into the issue.

In This Package
Conversion row National Thanjavur student death | SC refuses to intervene in transfer of case to CBI Legal Correspondent
IMGINDEXSUPREMECOURT21I39F3LMLjpg
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court in student death case Legal Correspondent
Tamil Nadu Thanjavur girl’s death: fact finding team rules out conversion angle Special Correspondent
Michaelpatti village, where the school is located, is named after the St. Archangel Michael’s Church in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, an untimely death and its ugly aftermath
Members of BJP stage a protest infront of district collectrate in Thanjavur, in connection with a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide earlier this week.
Tamil Nadu T.N. not helping in inquiry into schoolgirl’s death, says NCPCR
A view of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu Court orders CBI probe into Thanjavur schoolgirl’s death case
BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai.
Tamil Nadu Police probe into the death of girl student is flawed: TN BJP chief
The court reserved orders after hearing all parties.
Tamil Nadu Thanjavur student death | Man who shot video of girl not cooperating in probe, Tamil Nadu informs High Court
CHENNAI, TAMILNADU , 25/91/2922, ,BJP State president K. Annamalai and party caders participating in hunger strike at valluvar kottam to get justice for Student Lavanyas death. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu
Chennai BJP stages protest demanding CBI probe into student’s death
The villagers want to bar probes by political parties and religious outfits.
Tamil Nadu Thanjavur Collector receives multiple pleas over girl’s death
Tamil Nadu Class XII girl’s death: CPI(M) affirms solidarity with school management
Tamil Nadu BJP trying to gain political mileage out of student’s death, says TNCC leader
Tamil Nadu ‘BJP trying to sow religious hatred in T.N.’
K S Alagiri, president, TNCCI and Gopanna, senior Congress leader during a press conference held in Chennai on Tuesday
Tamil Nadu BJP will burn its fingers in Thanjavur girl’s death case, says Congress leader Alagiri
Thanjavur SP Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni. File
Tamil Nadu Fresh video of girl who died by suicide in Thanjavur indicates no religious conversion
Tiruchirapalli No religious propaganda at school: CEO
National Thanjavur girl death by suicide | BJP sets up committee
Tiruchirapalli School management denies allegations of religious conversion
Tiruchirapalli Police probe old call made to Childline
Kamal Haasan
Tamil Nadu DMDK, MNM seek probe into Thanjavur student’s death
Tamil Nadu Thanjavur girl’s death: Mobile phone handed over to DSP
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar and party workers during a protest against the Tamil Nadu government at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on January 22, 2022.
Tamil Nadu Girl’s suicide | Parents give statements
Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 22/10/2019: A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. Photo: R. Ashok / The Hindu
Tamil Nadu Hand over phone used to shoot video of Thanjavur girl: HC
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
death
students
suicide
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2022 12:51:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/thanjavur-school-girl-death/article65045017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY