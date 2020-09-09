Indepth excavation planned at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

The State government has plans to carry out a comprehensive excavation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram and its surrounding areas to study the culture of ancient Tamils, D. Udayachandran, Commissioner of Archaeology, said on Wednesday.
On a visit to Maligaimedu, where the reported remnants of palaces of Gangaikonda Cholan, Mudikonda Cholan and Chola Keralan were found during earlier excavations, Mr. Udayachandran said the Department of Archaeology had carried out excavations in 1980, 1981, 1985, 1987 and 1990-91. Collector D. Rathna accompanied Mr. Udayachandran during the visit.
The artefacts and objects such as ancient weapons, dolls, dress materials, puja items, mud pots, 11th century bricks and other items found in the excavations had been displayed at the museum at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. The area was said to be a treasure of ancient Tamil culture and the Chola dynasties. It had been felt that the area should be excavated further so as to bring out the ancient practices, architecture and others of Tamils.
Hence, a comprehensive excavation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram on the lines of the activity at Keeladi in Sivaganga district and Adichanallur in Tirunelveli district will be carried out, Mr. Udayachandran said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath