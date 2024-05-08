GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six assault lifeguard at Malpe beach

Published - May 08, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons allegedly assaulted a lifeguard at the Malpe beach after the latter strongly advised them not to venture into the sea as it had become rough on Wednesday.

According to a complaint to the Malpe police, lifeguard Teja Kotian asked the group not to venture into the sea as there were high waves. The group, however, ignored his warning and continued to play in the water. Upon his further intervention, the group allegedly assaulted Mr. Kotian.

Other lifeguards and home guards in the vicinity attempted to apprehend the accused. However, they escaped in a car bearing Bengaluru registration plate. Malpe police are investigating.

