April 22, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - MANGALURU

A 21-year Mandya resident drowned in the sea, off Malpe Beach, in Udupi on Sunday. The Malpe police gave the name of the deceased as Nagendra.

The police said Nagendra, who studies in Bengaluru, came to Malpe with his four friends in the morning. All the five entered the sea to swim. Nagendra was caught in the current. A team of divers led by Eshwar Malpe rushed and brought Nagendra to the beach.

Nagendra was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the police said.