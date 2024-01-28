GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank employee from Bengaluru feared drowned in sea at Malpe

January 28, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old bank employee from Bengaluru was feared drowned in the Arabian Sea, off Delta Beach, under Malpe police station limits, on Saturday, January 26.

The Malpe police gave the name of missing bank employee as Nitin.

The police said Nitin had come along with his friends Sanjay and Anand Kumar, all from Bengaluru, to Malpe on Friday. All three were staying in a guest house in Malpe. On Saturday afternoon, all three came down to Delta Beach, near Kodi Bengre. Nitin entered the sea while Sanjay and Anand were on the beach. Nitin was caught in a cross current and was flown away. Police, Firemen and local fishermen are searching for Nitin.

A missing compliant has been registered at the Malpe police station, the police said.

