Bloggers help in increasing footfall of tourists: MLA

February 24, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, and K. Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner, at the inauguration ceremony of bloggers’ meet on the floating bridge at Malpe Beach in Udupi on Saturday.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, and K. Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner, at the inauguration ceremony of bloggers’ meet on the floating bridge at Malpe Beach in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said on Saturday when bloggers give publicity to tourist spots, it results in increased footfall which, in turn, creates employment opportunities to the local people.

He was speaking after inaugurating the second edition of the bloggers’ meet organised by the Tourism Department and Udupi district administration at Malpe in Udupi.

The MLA said social media posts of bloggers helped in promoting tourism. The economic activities thrived with the arrival of more tourists to Udupi.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi K. Vidyakumari sought the support of bloggers in promoting the tourism destinations of Udupi district. President of the Association of Coastal Tourism Manohar Shetty spoke.

