GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hassan resident drowns in Malpe Beach

April 18, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A 26-year-old resident of Hassan district drowned in the sea, off Malpe beach in Udupi district, on Thursday. 

A 26-year-old resident of Hassan district drowned in the sea, off Malpe beach in Udupi district, on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Umesh S. Shettigar

A 26-year-old resident of Hassan district drowned in the sea, off Malpe beach, in Udupi district, on Thursday, April 18.

The Malpe police gave name of the deceased as Girish, a resident of Dabebeluru in Hassan district.

The police said Girish was among the 20 residents of Dabebeluru who went on a trip. After visiting Sringeri and Agumbe, the group came to Malpe Beach around noon. Girish and his two friends Santosh, 24, and Harish, 30, entered the sea for a swim. All three were caught in the undercurrent and were flown away. Lifeguards rushed to bring all the three to the beach.

Girish, whose condition was critical, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Girish died before the vehicle reached the hospital, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.