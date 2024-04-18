Hassan resident drowns in Malpe Beach

April 18, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 26-year-old resident of Hassan district drowned in the sea, off Malpe beach, in Udupi district, on Thursday, April 18.

The Malpe police gave name of the deceased as Girish, a resident of Dabebeluru in Hassan district.

The police said Girish was among the 20 residents of Dabebeluru who went on a trip. After visiting Sringeri and Agumbe, the group came to Malpe Beach around noon. Girish and his two friends Santosh, 24, and Harish, 30, entered the sea for a swim. All three were caught in the undercurrent and were flown away. Lifeguards rushed to bring all the three to the beach.

Girish, whose condition was critical, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Girish died before the vehicle reached the hospital, the police said.