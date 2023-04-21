Karnataka 2nd PU commerce topper Ananya K.A. says changed question paper pattern helped save time

April 21, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Ananya K.A., topper in the commerce stream of the second pre-university examination, said that the new pattern of the PU exam helped save time in answering the questions.

Ms. Ananya had prepared well for the new pattern that had more number of multiple choice questions compared to the earlier examinations. “I was better prepared,” she told The Hindu.

Ms. Ananya hails from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. She is the eldest of two daughters of ex-serviceman K. Ashok and government school teacher G. Nalini. She was a student of Adichunchungiri School in Hassan up to class 10. She joined Alva’s Pre-University College, Moodbidri, in Dakshina Kannada district, two years ago under the free education scheme of Alva’s Education Foundation for sportspersons.

“I am a volleyball player. But due to an injury, I had to discontinue sports and concentrate on academics this year,” she told The Hindu.

As she has been staying in a sports hostel since class 8 in Hassan, it was not difficult for her to stay away from her family, in Moodbidri.

She is now preparing for the company secretary entrance examination scheduled on May 1.

Congratulating Ms. Ananya for securing 600/600 marks, M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri said this is first time that a commerce student has secured 100% marks in the examination. Mr. Alva said the foundation will continue to offer free education to youngsters with a talent for sports, cultural activities or academics.