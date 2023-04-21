HamberMenu
Karnataka 2nd PU result 2023

The results of the 2nd PU exams in Karnataka were announced on April 21

April 21, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Ananya K.V., commerce student, Alva’s PU college, Moodabidri is the topper in Karnataka scoring 600 marks out of 600.

The results of the 2nd PU exams in Karnataka were announced on April 21 by Ritish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, and Ramachandran, Chairman of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Ananya K.V., commerce student, Alva’s PU college, Moodabidri is the topper in Karnataka scoring 600 marks out of 600. She hails from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. She joined Alvas PU College under the institution’s scholarship scheme

Tabassum Sheik, NMKRV PU College, Bengaluru is the topper in the arts steam with 593/600 marks.

Koushik of Gangothri PU College, Kolar, and Surabhi of R.V. PU College, Bengaluru are the toppers in the science stream with 596/600 marks.

