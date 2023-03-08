THTalksBengaluru: This year, II PU and class 10 exams will be easier, says KSEAB official

March 08, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

This year, the II PU and Class 10 examinations will be easier. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has modified the blueprint of all the subjects. The questions will be asked according to the blueprint, said Prasanna Kumar, Senior Assistant Director (examination), KSEAB.

The KSEAB is conducting the II PU and class 10 exams for the first time. The II PU exams will be held from March 9 to 29 and class 10 examinations will be held from March 31 to April 15.

Addressing students and parents in a live chat with The Hindu on Tuesday, March 7, as part of #ThtalksBengaluru series, he said, “Due to Covid-19 and the lockdown, students are facing learning backwardness since two years and it has impacted their writing skills. Therefore, we have modified the blueprint and question paper and we increased the number of objective type questions up to 20 marks. It will help in writing the examination and scoring,” he said.

Answering questions from students about the blueprint, he said, “The II PU results in Karnataka does not exceed 62% pass percentage every year. At the same time, because of more objective type and MCQs, the class 12 results are more than 90% in the neighbouring States and in central board institutions. Therefore, we adopted this model to improve the II PU results in the State and modified the blueprint and question paper. Earlier, this method was adopted for class 10 students in the State.”

All necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of class 10 and II PU examinations, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said, adding that tight police security will be maintained at all examination centers, CCTV camera surveillance will be deployed at the main gates and corridors of all the centers. All types of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches, earphones are prohibited in the examination centers. The use of mobile phones is prohibited for officers and staff involved in security work and examination duty in examination centres. Only the superintendent of the examination centre will be allowed to use basic mobile phones without camera facility.

The wall clock system will be made available for students to keep track of time at the centres, and 5% grace marks will be given for any two subjects for II PU and 10% grace marks will be given for any three subjects for class 10 students, he added.

“To avoid malpractices, we have appointed 1,109 Joint Chiefs, 1,109 answer books custodians, 96 district squads, 550 taluk squads and 2,500 special squads for II PU exams, and, 6,614 squads will be appointed for class 10 exams. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other corporations will provide free bus service for the students. The students can travel free of cost by showing their ID cards and admission cards on the day of the examination,” Mr. Prasanna Kumar explained.

Asked about Covid-19 protocols and precautions against influenza, he said, “There are no instructions from the Health department about Covid-19. Therefore, this year, there are no Covid-19 protocols in the examination centers. If the health department will issue any precautionary measures about influenza, we will follow.”

About the demand to allow hijab in the examination centres, he said, “Students should follow the dress code prescribed by the educational institutions. They can wear school or college uniforms in the examination centres and they must also follow the directions of the Supreme Court and the government on the dress code.”