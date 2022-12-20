Karnataka’s exam board studies other States in bid to push II PU result to 70%

December 20, 2022 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has submitted a report to the government based on a study of the examination systems prevailing in other States with a view to improve the II PUC results in the State. This is part of the effort by KSEAB to achieve 70% pass percentage in the March 2023, examination. The pass percentage in 2022 was just short of 62%.

The board members visited Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi to study the class 12 curriculum, examination pattern, examination system and other details before submitting a report to the Karnataka Government for further action.

Motivation for studying exam pattern in other States

In the history of pre-university education, the result of II PUC has never gone beyond 62% in Karnataka. In 2022, the State got 61.88%, which is the highest pass percentage ever. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the government had cancelled the II PUC annual examination in 2021 and promoted all the candidates, including repeaters. In 2020, the board achieved 61.80% result. The figure was 61.73% in 2019. In earlier years, the result was below 60%.

Now, the II PUC examination is conducted by KSEAB (earlier Pre-University Education Board), which has decided to improve the results. Hence, the study of class 12 examination systems in other States.

Options before the board

Earlier, the PUE Board had undertaken a project to identify students who need help and assist them in obtaining at least minimum passing marks. Conducting Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-based examination for II PU students is also under discussion in the department.

H.N. Gopalakrishna, Director (Examination) for KSEAB, told The Hindu, “To improve the II PU result in the State, we conducted a study of the examination system in the southern states and CBSE-Delhi, and submitted the report to the State Government. We made many proposals to the improve the result and are awaiting the government’s decision.”

Related stories II PU examination in Karnataka from March 9 to 29