Foreign education counselling centre opened at Srinivas University

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 00:16 IST

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 00:16 IST

Srinivas University has opened a Foreign Education Counselling Centre in collaboration with IDP India Private Limited at its city campus in Pandeshwara.

The centre functioning under the Training and Placement Cell of university aims to counsel, orient and sensitise students of the university on various higher education courses available for study abroad. The students will be informed about top foreign universities offering skill and employment-oriented degrees globally with permanent residence opportunities abroad.

The collaboration will bring in IDP counsellors and foreign university representatives to Srinivas University campuses for students and parents to directly communicate with foreign colleges abroad. The centre will also deal in International Student Exchange Programmes and foreign experience education tours for Srinivas University students, a release from the university said.