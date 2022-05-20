MAHE doctors develop self-moisturising contact lens

Researchers from Manipal Academy of Higher Education recently published a paper reporting the development of self-moisturising contact lens using the 3D printing technology.

The study has implications for the development of the next generation of contact lens-based medical devices, said a release from MAHE.

Contact lens offer great promise in the areas of vision correction. However, wearing a pair of contact lens can result in dry eye problems and associated inflammation or corneal wound. To mitigate these concerns, the researchers have developed strategies to keep the lens moisturised.

The team of researchers, consisting of Sajan George, S. Chidangil and M. Arvind, used a novel approach to 3D printing to develop self-moisturising contact lens. They used AutoCAD and stereolithography, which is a common 3D-printing technology.

The research has two major accomplishments, i.e., improving the self-moisturising capabilities of printed contact lens and providing a platform for future development of contact lens with lab-on-a-chip capabilities, thereby paving the way for the lens to work as functional real-time biomarker-probing applications.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh said, “The findings of this research can have implications on the future manufacturing of contact lens around the world. We admire the dedication of the team of researchers in this study and congratulate them on their success.”