UK-based IoA offers to train 1000 govt. engineering college students in analytics and data sciences

The Institute of Analytics (IoA), an UK-based not-for-profit organisation for analytics and data science professionals, has come forward to offer a programme for 1,000 engineering graduates from government colleges of Karnataka. This is in addition to a fully-funded data literacy programme for schoolchildren.

Clare Walsh FIoA - Head of Education, and Rosie Sweeney, Head of Memberships from IoA, met C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, on the sidelines of the World Education Forum summit in London and made such a proposal.

According to a communique from the Minister’s office, they said that the programme for select engineering graduates will be undertaken in association with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

Dr. Clare has also proposed to provide IoA membership to 100 government employees working in the Department of Information Technology. In this regard, an exclusive programme on data literacy among the government employees will be executed to help them improve their analytics skills, she said.

“As India continues to modernise its education and adopt technology across all spheres of life, including education and financial empowerment, it is evident that the netizens need to be highly data responsible and use the data to make better decisions”, she said.

Stating that the use of analytics and data science is not limited to high-tech industries, she noted that its usage can add value to the operations of many organisations, including that of the government departments. It will facilitate learning and career development of government employees by giving them access to resources and networking opportunities, she said.

Explaining the benefits, Ms. Sweeney said, “As part of the membership, the government of Karnataka would be able to promote job opportunities through the IoA social media channels and have exclusive invites to participate in IoA career fairs and other networking events. Further, it will facilitate learning and career development of government employees by giving them access to resources and networking opportunities.”