Mother’s death from cancer prompts Yenepoya Chancellor to set up cancer hospital

Established with one-time grant from Tata Trust, Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology inaugurated on Saturday

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Vice-Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar explains about the cancer treatment facilities at Deralakatte on Staurday in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Stating that the death of his mother Zulekha, in 1994 from cancer, was the reason behind setting up the Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Chanellor Yenepoya Abudllah Kunhi on Saturday said the institute will offer quality cancer care to each patient.

Speaking at the inauguration of the oncology institute that was established with grants from the Tata Trust at Yenepoya Deralakatte campus, Mr. Kunhi said the institute would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to provide quality cancer care. Ever since his mother’s death, he was eager to establish a cancer hospital in Mangaluru. “I thank Tata Trust for releasing a one-time grant thereby helping realise the prestigious project,” Mr. Kunhi said.

Tata Trust Mumbai CEO N. Srinath said providing quality cancer care was in the hands of staff of ZYIS. “Strive to the best of your abilities,” he stressed. He said the trust had planned 20 new cancer care facilities across the country, while 10 more would come up soon. The myths surrounding cancer care prompted the trust to upgrade existing medical infrastructure, he added.

Mr. Srinath noted, “Nearly 70% of cancer cases when detected were in advanced stage III. Cancer also causes loss of livelihood and opportunities. Thus our objective is not only to ensure quality care was available to public at affordable price but also to reverse the 70: 30 ratio and ensure that only 30% cases cancer detected were in stage III”.

Inaugurating the Institute earlier, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar said sophisticated technology to detect and prevent the spread of cancer was available at ZYIS in Mangaluru, only after Bengaluru.

Yenepoya Medical College and Hospital Head of Surgical Oncology Jalaluddin Akbar said with 12 students pursuing doctoral research on cancer, the institute would also lay emphasis on research.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, Haj Committee of India chairperson A.P. Abdullakutty, Yenepoya Pro Chancellor Farhaad Yenepoya, Vice-Chancellor M. Vijaya Kumar, Registrar K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji, and others were present.