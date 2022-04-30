BioNEST facility opened at MAHE in Manipal for biotechnology start-ups

BioNEST caters to biotech entrepreneurs, startups with access to relevant instruments, offers mentorship, access to experts, angels, and regulatory guidance

A BioNEST facility was inaugurated at MAHE in Manipal on April 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

A Bioincubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies (BioNEST) facility was inaugurated at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal, Udupi district of Karnataka, on April 29.

BioNEST is supported by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of the Department of Biotechnology. BioNEST is a dedicated scheme of BIRAC that supports the creation of globally competent bioincubation facilities across India. The scheme supports specialised incubation centres to cater to biotech entrepreneurs, startups with access to relevant instruments, offers mentorship, access to experts, angels, and regulatory guidance. This scheme is aligned with national mission programmes such as Startup India and Make in India.

The facility at MAHE promotes technology innovations for the development of knowledge-based enterprise with successful business models. Bioincubator provides world class faculty, infrastructure and services for incubation of start-ups in various domains of biopharma, biomedical devices, dental innovation, biotechnology, healthcare and diagnostics sectors.

The facility is spread over 10,000 sq. ft. and located at the heart of MAHE. it consists of dedicated and shared laboratories, offices, well-equipped instrumentation electronics testing facility, FAB laboratories, microfluidic laboratory, co-working space, office spaces, board room, meeting rooms, cafeteria and other amenities.

In addition, MAHE supports incubates with access to central equipment facilities, mentors and experts. BioNEST provide various services in technology management, IP management, technology transfer, business plan development, prototype development, refinement, grants support assistance and market evaluation of innovative technology ideas.

The facility was inaugurated by Ranjan R Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru during an event attended by Manish Diwan, DGM & Head - Strategy Partnership & Entrepreneurship Development, BIRAC, Delhi; H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, and M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor.