‘Savukku’ Shankar remanded in judicial custody in ganja case

Updated - May 08, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Savukku’ Shankar being produced in a court in Madurai on Wednesday.

‘Savukku’ Shankar being produced in a court in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities (EC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai on Wednesday remanded YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in judicial custody till May 22 in connection with a ganja case registered by the Theni police.

On May 6, Theni district police had arrested a man named Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and 2.6 kg of ganja was seized from Mr. Mahendran. Earlier, the Palanichettipatti police arrested two of his accomplices: Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam, and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles

Mr. Shankar, who was earlier arrested by Coimbatore police on charges of making derogatory comments against policewomen, had been remanded in judicial custody. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. He was produced before the Special Court in Madurai on a Prisoner on Transit Warrant.

Mr. Shankar submitted before Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan that he was assaulted in the Coimbatore Central Prison, and that he wanted to be shifted to the Madurai Central Prison. He was asked to file a petition in this regard. Scores of women protested outside the Madurai District Court condemning Mr. Shankar’s derogatory remarks against policewomen.

