Protest against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Published - May 08, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Women show broom sticks against YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar, as he came out of the District Court in Madurai on Wednesday.

Women show broom sticks against YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar, as he came out of the District Court in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

As You Tuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was produced before the Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities (EC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai on Wednesday, women staged a protest outside the district Court condemning his remarks about women police.

Though the women did not protest under any banner, they were allegedly brought together by DMK cadre to protest against the YouTuber during his arrival to the Court. 

Around 150 women who gathered at the location, raised slogans demanding strict action against Shankar.  

The irony was that the women who protested did not know till the last moment the reason for the protest. 

A woman aged above 70 from Anaiyur said, she was brought for the protest in a mini truck. “I was told that I would be given money and food, but no other details about the protest were given to us,” she added.  

Further, she said, it was a DMK cadre in their area who asked them to be present for the protest and she had no idea about who Shankar was and what remarks he had made against women. 

The women showed and threw brooms on the police vehicles as Shankar was taken inside the court. 

