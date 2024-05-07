GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court postpones hearing of ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s bail plea, custody petition by police

May 07, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore on Tuesday posted to May 10 the hearing of the bail plea of ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was arrested by the Coimbatore City Cybercrime Police on charges of making derogatory remarks against police officers.

Mr. Shankar is lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The Magistrate said that the petition filed by the cybercrime police seeking custody of Mr. Shankar will be heard on May 9.

Meanwhile, court sources said that three members of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) visited the prison, along with two government doctors, to look into the allegation levelled by Mr. Shankar’s counsel, S. Gopalakrishnan, that his client was assaulted by the prison staff on May 4.

Alleging that his client’s right hand was fractured by the prison staff, Mr. Gopalakrishnan had lodged a petition before the Fourth Judicial Magistrate on Monday. The Magistrate forwarded the petition to the District Judge, who is also the chairman of DLSA. Based on the District Judge’s direction, three members of DLSA and two government doctors visited Mr. Shankar, sources said.

