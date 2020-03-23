As people take lockdown “lightly”, Telangana Government tightens rules

The Government of Telangana has decided to tighten the rules governing the lockdown imposed in the State till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus. There will be 100% curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., it had announced.

Exemptions would be given only to medical emergencies, and those violating the rules would be dealt with strictly. Checkposts would be set up at all police stations to see people came out only for buying essentials or in case of emergencies.

‘Violating vehicles will be seized’

Vehicles violating the rules would be seized and released after the completion of the lockdown period. Two-wheelers with single driver, and four-wheelers with two persons would be allowed, and steps are being taken to ensure there are no gatherings of more than five people.

“The lockdown has been imposed in the interest of public safety and public health, and the government is committed to enforce it strictly,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M. Mahender Reddy said.

PM’s dissatisfaction

Incidentally, the tightening of rules comes in the light of a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his dissatisfaction over people taking the lockdown "lightly".

The Chief Secretary and the DGP recalled that the government had invoked the provisions under The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which gave several powers to the government for taking decisions that were in the interests of the people. The government had already imposed several restrictions including sealing of borders, and preventing movement of public and private transport vehicles as well as private vehicles to avoid scope for the spread of the virus.

No complacency

They said the government had given instructions to officials concerned as well as the people against being complacent as it could lead to the spread of the virus. “Movement of autorickshaws and some private transport vehicles has been observed this morning. But steps will be taken to curb such incidents,” the Chief Secretary averred.

The government, however, has decided to allow agriculture operations as well as NREGS works in the villages, provided people maintained social distancing. It was also decided to intensify watch on foreign returnees and take stringent action against those who did not volunteer to report to concerned officials .