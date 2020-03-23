Medical professionals keep safe distance

A warm hug or a few words of comfort with aged parents and other family members with health issues such as hypertension or diabetes, may have helped in these times of COVID-19 crisis.

But, healthcare professionals, who have been in the front line to treat COVID-19 positive patients and suspects in Telangana, are keeping themselves away from their families, only to keep them safe. Especially, it gets tougher for such professionals whose family members are terminally ill.

The Hindu spoke to doctors, nurses, medical students, Grade IV employees and others at State government hospitals, on condition of anonymity, who have been attending to COVID-19 patients, on how they are dealing with their personal lives.

Though they take all precautions like wearing the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and are not COVID-19 suspects, they keep safe distance from their family members to avoid taking any chances, a doctor said.

This measure of caution is maintained with their colleagues too, to ensure healthcare professionals do not land up in isolation wards at times when they are needed the most.

Their daily ritual includes taking bath multiple times immediately after getting home from hospitals.

In most cases, family members urged them to skip work at isolation wards.

“It’s been over 15 days since I went home and yes I miss my parents, my brother and my grandparents. But, this is not an emotional decision, it is a rational one. We know how vulnerable old people are. My grandfather is 80 years old and has Type-2 diabetes with frail immunity. Yes, I have to be there for my patients at the hospital, but I also cannot put my loved ones at risk,” said a junior doctor.

A senior doctor said though he takes 100% precautions, he is extremely cautious about coming in contact with his family members and colleagues. “We cannot afford to have an entire medical department in isolation ward. So, I maintain safe distance from everyone,” he said, adding that his mother, a senior citizen, checks on him every day. “I would do that too if my son were to serve in coronavirus isolation wards. It’s a basic human emotion. My mother is both proud and worried,” said the doctor.

Another senior doctor said they have to lead by example. “If we seniors are not at the forefront, won’t the assistant professors and junior doctors hesitate? It is part of our duty and we take all precautions. Doctors from all departments, staff nurses, sweepers, ward boys and others are working as a team,” he said.

Nurses at the front line, despite their courageous and relentless services, are made to feel like pariahs in their neighbourhoods. “The behaviour of neighbours towards us has changed. They look at us as if we are patients ourselves. They should know we take enough precautions,” averred a nurse.

Sanitation workers said they cannot take leave despite multiple requests from family members for the fear of losing their job.