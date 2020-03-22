Janata Curfew total in Telangana

Telangana observed a total curfew-like situation, the likes of which were never witnessed in the past, on the call for Janata Curfew given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was supported by the State government in the fight against coronavirus on Sunday.

People confined themselves to homes right from daybreak to night as public and private transport, shops and establishments, hotels, bus and railway stations remained closed. There was not a soul for long stretches of roads throughout the State. The only scenes visible on roads was parked vehicles outside houses. Even morning walkers did not come out.

Unlike in the past, when police enforced curfew to deal with law and order situations, the uniformed men now relaxed sitting at junctions and staring at empty roads. They did not take any notice of a stray passerby in the morning but stopped vehicles to enquire from drivers the motive of their coming out. The police also set up barricades at important locations to prevent movement of vehicles. On the other hand, petrol bunks were open but sales boys were glued to their smart phones as there was hardly any vehicle visiting the outlets for refuel.

As announced by the government, RTC buses and metro trains did not commute. The closure of shops left customers make without some of their day-to-day purchases. The worst sufferers were travellers and the poor in Hyderabad who depended on the Annapurna canteens of GHMC and Akshayapatra foundation for ready-to-eat food at subsidised rates.

The closure of inter-State borders resulted in vehicles stranded on roads for long hours. A private bus bound for destinations in Andhra Pradesh was stopped at Chiragpalli near Zaheerabad as it had 37 people on board who landed at Mumbai from Qatar. All of them were shifted to an isolation centre at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Another person who had a stamp of home quarantine on his hand was detained at the Nampally railway station and shifted to isolation. He had travelled by a train from Mumbai.

For the first time, churches across the State were closed and Sunday prayers cancelled.

The day-long curfew was topped by clapping sessions by residents at the stroke of 5 p.m. to express solidarity with doctors and sanitation workers who were crucial to check the virus.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who, along with family members did it at their official residence, told media persons that the government would now focus on checking the spread of virus from local transmission after the last flight to Hyderabad from Chicago landed on Sunday. Except one case, all the 27 persons who tested positive for the virus were foreign returnees.

The Ministers, bureaucrats and the elite spent the day with their families without going out.