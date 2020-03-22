Telangana State will be shutdown till March 31: CM

Telangana State will be under lockdown till March 31. The government has decided to close down the inter-State borders during the period and no vehicles, including buses government or private from other States, private vehicles/taxis would be allowed inside the State. Only goods vehicles carrying essentials like medicines would be allowed entry into the State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the State would be under shutdown till month-end as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). He exhorted the people to cooperate with the government for the next few days like Sunday’s Janata Curfew so that government could effectively tackle the virus.

Except for essential services like health, medical and power supply, the State would be under lockdown for the next nine days, the Chief Minister said. Acknowledging that the working class would be affected by the shutdown, he said the government would arrange for supply of 12 kg rice per ration card through public distribution system free of cost to these families in addition to ₹ 1,500 each that would be delivered at their doorsteps.

The government was releasing ₹ 2,417 crore with immediate effect to meet the contingencies and ensure that there was no break in the emergency services and supply of essentials to the poor and marginal.

The State was holding consultations with the Central government on regular basis and steps were being taken to ensure that common people were not inconvenienced.

The State, he said, had invoked the provisions under The Indian Epidemics Act, 1897, for imposing the lockdown and the government would have special powers to tackle emergencies caused by calamities like outbreak of epidemics.

The government had already constituted an expert committee to keep a close watch on the developments and suggest measures to contain the spread of virus effectively.