MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan injured in road accident  

Published - May 14, 2024 02:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan. File

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan sustained injuries to his arm and head after an accident in the early hours on Tuesday.  

The 51-year-old was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital and is reportedly out of danger now.  

According to Mr. Amjed’s son, Affan Ullah Khan, his father was driving back home from Yashoda Hospital when an auto part got stuck in the front tyre of his 2-wheeler near a petrol pump on Chanchalguda Jail Road, where construction work is underway.  

“He had gone to Yashoda Hospital this morning and on his way back around 6.45 a.m., he fell down after an auto part got stuck in the tyre. He rolled thrice before coming to a halt causing excessive head bleeding and fractures in his right hand,” he explained.  

Two men, who were accompanying him immediately rushed Mr. Amjed to a private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.  

No police case has been registered in this matter yet. “We have secured the auto part with us, but have not filed any case yet,“ Mr. Affan said, adding that the family will consider filing a case after his father recovers.

Hyderabad / Telangana

