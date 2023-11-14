Former corporator Amjed Ullah Khan of MBT to contest from Yakutpura

November 14, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, Amjed Ullah Khan, a former corporator and spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), is set to challenge Jaffar Hussain Meraj of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Mr. Khan seeks to position himself as the primary opposition to AIMIM, underscoring his commitment to enhancing health care, education, and civic infrastructure in the constituency.

Addressing the state of government schools in Yakutpura, Mr. Khan said that their condition forces parents to opt for private schools. He highlights that in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world, the financial burden on parents with more than two children is high on account of private school fees. He emphasised the need for improved public infrastructure in Yakutpura.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), founded in 1992 after a fallout with then Hyderabad parliamentarian and AIMIM president Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, has been striving to win seats in Assembly elections. Aman Ullah Khan, Mr. Khan’s father and MBT founder, a tall leader in his own right, served as a legislator until 1999. In the 2018 polls, Majeed Ullah Khan, Mr. Khan’s elder brother, contested the Yakutpura seat unsuccessfully, securing the third position with 21,222 votes.

As a part of community outreach, for over 1,000 days, Mr. Khan has been running the ‘Praja Darbar,’ an initiative that connects individuals facing financial distress, with donors. This initiative has garnered support, enabling medical treatments and covering education fees for students in schools and colleges. Mr. Khan has consistently raised issues concerning non-resident Indians, particularly those in West Asian countries, in various forums, thus facilitating their return.

Emphasising a non-partisan approach, Mr. Khan has appealed to voters across the Yakutpura constituency, and especially those living in Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, and parts of Champapet, to support him. He says that civic infrastructure stands out as a crucial concern. Pointing out to the presence of potholes on roads, he says, “Show me one 100-metre stretch here that is without potholes,” adding that there is a need for laying underground pipelines and replacing sewage lines. Additionally, he advocates for improved government hospitals in Yakutpura.