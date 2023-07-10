HamberMenu
Money laundering case | Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till July 24

A bench of justices A.S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports,

July 10, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, who is on bail in a money laundering case, in New Delhi.

A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, who is on bail in a money laundering case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday, July 10, 2023, extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of justices A.S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports to Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju.

During the brief hearing, Mr. Singhvi submitted that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain.

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

