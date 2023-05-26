HamberMenu
SC grants interim bail to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in money laundering case

The court granted Mr. Jain six weeks time to seek treatment from any private hospital of his choice

May 26, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain was earlier taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health on May 22, 2023.

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain was earlier taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health on May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after Satyendar Jain collapsed in the bathroom inside Tihar central and was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in New Delhi, the Supreme Court on Friday (May 26) granted interim bail to the former Delhi Minister on medical grounds.

The court granted Mr. Jain six weeks time to seek treatment from any private hospital of his choice. “He shall not leave the NCT Delhi. All relevant papers of treatment be produced before this court. This order shall remain in operation till 11th July. List on 10th July for further orders,” a Vaction Bench of the Supreme Court said while granting Mr. Jain relief on medical grounds.

On Thursday (May 25), Mr. Jain slipped and fell in the bathroom the hospital in central jail - 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness, jail officials said.

After he collapsed, the former Delhi Minister was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. Sources in the AAP had said that Mr. Jain was shifted to the ICU of the LNJP Hospital and he was “critically ill”.

“His medical condition is being investigated,” a hospital source said and added that doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.

This is the second time in a week that the former Minister has been taken to a hospital. Mr. Jain has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

(With inputs from PTI and Live Law)

