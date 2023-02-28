Arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

February 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain on February 28, 2023 resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.

The development comes two days after Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Also read: Delhi excise policy | SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging CBI arrest, advises him to approach Delhi HC

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain petition filed by Mr. Sisodia challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court advised the AAP leader to approach the Delhi High Court.

“All allegations they have made against me, with time its truth will come out and it will be proved that all these allegations were false. But now that they have crossed all limits and put me in jail by hatching a conspiracy under false and baseless allegations, I wish to not continue as a Minister,” Mr. Sisodia said in his resignation letter in Hindi.

The former deputy Chief Minister said “It is very sad that despite working with honesty and integrity for eight years, allegations of corruption are being leveled against me.”

“These allegations are in fact nothing more than a conspiracy of cowardly and weak people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of truth,” he added

Mr. Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Mr. Sisodia has been in charge of 18 ministries, including education and also the health portfolio of Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year

(With inputs from agencies)