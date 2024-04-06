Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to reveal action against BJP in 'money laundering' cases

April 06, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior AAP leader Atishi during a press conference said for the last two years, the Enforcement Directorate has been trying to find trace of money laundering in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. For the last two years, they have been finding the money trail linked to the Aam Aadmi Party, she said.

When the ED went to Supreme Court, they questioned where the money trail is but the probing agency had no answers, she added.

Ms. Atishi said despite having no proof of the money trail, several AAP leaders have been arrested including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh only the basis of ED’s doubt about the money trail linking to AAP.

Solid evidence of the money trail came in front of us on March 21, she added. Today, it’s been 16 days since that proof came out. But in those last 16 days, the ED did not make any moves and that is because the money trail is linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

She questioned the ED as to why they have not made any summons or arrests in the ₹25 crore money trail linked to Sarath Reddy to BJP

She further said when will ED give summons to BJP President J.P. Nadda in this matter