Enforcement Directorate failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids: Delhi Minister Atishi

The AAP leader also said the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 merely based on the statement of Sharad P Reddy.

March 23, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Atishi. File

Atishi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not been able to establish a money trail against any Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader despite multiple raids, arrests and two year-long investigations in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed on March 23.

The AAP leader also said the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 merely based on the statement of one Sharad P Reddy.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest updates | Kejriwal sent to ED custody till March 28

“Mr. Reddy, of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested by the ED in November in connection with the excise policy case. He gave crores of Rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds,” she claimed.

A local court on March 22 remanded Mr. Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

Ms. Atishi also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, saying the money trail of the so-called excise policy scam leads to the saffron party.

The Delhi Minister alleged that the BJP received "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts and said the Central agency should arrest the saffron party's chief J. P. Nadda in the matter.

India / Delhi / New Delhi

