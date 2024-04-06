GIFT a SubscriptionGift
See you soon outside: Manish Sisodia writes to Patparganj voters

April 06, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Satvika Mahajan
The Patparganj MLA compared his imprisonment with freedom fighters who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in judicial custody for 18 months, has written a letter to the voters in his Assembly constituency of Patparganj promising to see them soon. The letter comes ahead of the AAP leader’s bail hearing in a Delhi court on Saturday.

In his letter on Friday, Mr. Sisodia expressed gratitude to the voters for electing him and thanked them for taking care of his family. “See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I missed everyone. I remembered everyone. Everyone worked together with honesty,” the former Education Minister said.

The Patparganj MLA compared his imprisonment with freedom fighters who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said Mr. Sisodia had written the letter in a bid to “get his share of news time”.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Reacting to the former Deputy CM’s letter, Mr. Khurana said, “For the last two weeks, Arvind Kejriwal has become a letter-sending hero from custody. After his release on bail, Sanjay Singh emerged as a poster boy for the AAP. It seems this has prompted Manish Sisodia to send out a letter to try to get his share of news time.”

