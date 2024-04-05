GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP MP Sanjay Singh invokes Gandhi’s struggle against British, pays visit to Rajghat a day after walking free

April 05, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Singh offering prayers at Hanuman Temple a day after he was released from Tihar Jail on bail.

Sanjay Singh offering prayers at Hanuman Temple a day after he was released from Tihar Jail on bail. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh paid a visit to Rajghat and the Hanuman Temple on Thursday, a day after walking out of Tihar Jail.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Singh said his time in prison had only strengthened his resolve to fight for the country’s “waning” democracy. The AAP leader spent six months in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in October last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on April 2.

“We [AAP] have always raised our voice against injustice and dictatorship. Be it farmers’ issues, price rise, the violence in Manipur or Delhi-related problems, we have always brought relevant issues to the fore, and even after six months in jail, I will continue to do so,” he said.

At Rajghat, he drew a parallel between the India’s freedom struggle against the British and the Opposition’s fight against the ruling BJP government, claiming that “the same situation had arisen after 77 years of Independence”.

Sanjay Singh and AAP functionaries pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Sanjay Singh and AAP functionaries pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

“I came here to pay tribute to and seek the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi. I prayed for good sense to prevail over this [BJP] government so that it stops toying with democracy and the Constitution of the country,” he said.

After offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple, he said: “By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came here with my wife to pay obeisance to Hanumanji. I have prayed for the other jailed leaders of our party, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, to be freed soon.”

(With PTI inputs)

