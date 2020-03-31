Coronavirus | 1,000 evacuated from Nizamuddin centre; sent to hospitals, quarantine facilities

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from a centre in Nizamuddin West in Delhi till Tuesday morning, amid a novel coronavirus scare at a centre where a religious conference had attracted participation of people from several States.

All symptomatic people were being tested for COVID-19 after shifting them to different hospitals in the city, officials said. While some 330 have been sent to hospitals, over 700 have been sent to different government-run quarantine facilities.

A total of 24 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Delhi, though not all of them are from the capital.

The centre — the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid — in Nizamuddin is run by the Tablighi Jamaat, a global organisation that propagates strict Islamic practices.

Around 8,000 people from across the country as well as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia had attended a gathering at the markaz earlier this month over a number of days, according to officials.

Delhi Police officials said the people were evacuated with the help of the Health Department, and over 300 others are still inside.

“We are still in the process of shifting people from the markaz (centre). The symptomatic people are being moved to hospitals and the asymptomatic people are being moved to different government-run quarantine facilities,” a senior Delhi Health Department official told The Hindu.

“All the symptomatic people from the markaz are being tested. The asymptomatic people are not being tested immediately, but we will be closely monitoring them. This is as per the central government’s guidelines,” the official added. The symptomatic people from the markaz are being shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital.

The official said that they expect to shift everyone out of the centre and conclude the operation by Tuesday afternoon. “Once everyone is evacuated, we will then sanitise the entire building,” the official said.