Nizamuddin markaz had sought help from authorities for vacating premises

The maulana of a markaz in west Nizamuddin in Delhi, from where 24 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi alone, wrote to the police on March 25 stating that they had vacated 1,500 people and 1,000 people were still on the premises.

“We still have more than 1000 people of different states in the markaz. As per your direction we contacted respected SDM for vehicle pass so that we can send the remaining people to their respective places. SDM office has given time for meeting at 11 am on 25/3/2020,” the letter said.

“You are therefore requested to kindly approach the SDM for early action. We are ready to compliance all your directions [sic],” it added.

In the March 25 letter, the maulana informed the area station house officer (SHO) that they were trying to shut down the markaz as directed by the SHO on March 24.

In another letter to the police on March 29, they informed that further efforts to vacate the premises of the markaz were stopped midway due to the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

On March 28, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lajpat Nagar) Atul Kumar, wrote to the markaz authorities informing that despite the lockdown, “many persons had gathered at the markaz Nizamuddin” and warned of legal action.

On Monday night, the Delhi government said that it will ask the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the maulana.

“Now it has come to our knowledge that the administrators (of the markaz) violated these conditions and several cases of coronavirus positive patients have been found here. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment. By this gross act of negligence, many lives have been endangered,” the Delhi government said in a statement on Monday.