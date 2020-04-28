No active COVID-19 cases in Erode district

With four COVID-19 patients recovering and set to be discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai on Tuesday evening, the active number of cases in the district is now zero.

Two Thailand nationals in the isolation ward at the hospital had tested COVID-19 positive on March 21 which were the first novel caronavirus cases reported in the district. Later, their contacts and returnees from New Delhi and their family members tested positive and were under treatment.

A total of 70 cases were reported in the district so far including four of a railway doctor’s family in Coimbatore and one person from the district who recovered at Tiruchi. After treatment, 65 persons recovered while one person died at the District Headquarters Hospital. Four persons who continue to be under treatment tested negative twice and were expected to be discharged at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that of the 70 cases, 59 cases were reported in the city and 10 areas were declared as containment zones leading to home quarantine of over one lakh persons. He said that early detection and isolation of persons with symptoms at the ward, strict implementation of home quarantine in containment areas, regular medical camps to check for fever in all the areas helped to prevent spread of the virus. “Nutrient-rich food at the hospital helped the patients to recover faster”, he added.

Mr. Elangovan said that quick decision-making by the district administration, corporation, police, revenue and the health department helped to fight the virus in the district and lauded the efforts from conservancy workers to frontline staff.

No positive cases were reported in the district in the past 14 days as the district is expected to be moved from red zone to orange zone from Wednesday.