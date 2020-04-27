Six Thailand nationals to be sent to Puzhal Prison

Six Thailand nationals, who were arrested for violating visa norms and currently in a separate ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, would be sent to Puzhal Central Prison in the late hours on Monday.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said they would reach the Puzhal prison in the early hours of Tuesday.

Of the seven Thai nationals who arrived in the city on March 11, one person developed fever and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, he died of complications from diabetic nephropathy and septicaemia.

The six others were later admitted to the isolation ward at Perundurai. Two of them tested positive.

The two were the first COVID-19 positive cases reported in the city, which led to home quarantining of hundreds of families. After treatment, the two tested negative and all the six were kept in a separate ward.

Complaint

In her complaint to Erode South Police on April 4, Erode Tahsildar Parimaladevi said they had violated visa norms and involved in preaching, and were threat to the health of others. The police registered a case under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code and Para 1-25 and 19.8 of The Visa Manual 2019 r/w Section 13 (1), (2) and 14 of The Foreigner’s Act 1946 and 134, 135 of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. A court had remanded them in custody till April 23, and permitted them to be in the hospital.

Sources in the police department said they would be produced before the Erode court through video conferencing on April 30 or steps would be taken to transfer the case to a court in Chennai.