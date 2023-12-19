GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore airport expansion | Fence being erected to demarcate acquired land

The State government has allotted a total of ₹1.18 crore for the fencing work

December 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Fence erected to demarcate the land acquired for Coimbatore International Airport’s runway expansion project.

Fence erected to demarcate the land acquired for Coimbatore International Airport’s runway expansion project. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

With more than 90 % of works related to the acquisition of land for the expansion of runway at Coimbatore International Airport completed, authorities have started erecting fences around the acquired land. The State government has allotted a total of ₹1.18 crore for the fencing work.

Revenue Department sources said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) wanted the acquired lands to be demarcated, before the handing over. Based on this, the government allotted the fund for the work, which was entrusted to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore airport expansion | Revenue Department aims to complete land acquisition by December-end

The civic body, according to the sources, started erecting fence around places that have been acquired by the Revenue Department. So far, fences for a length of about 3 km have been erected, including places acquired in Irugur village. The total length of fencing works would come around 9 km, sources added.

As on December 15, only 17.27 acres, out of the 635.33 acres of land, for which the State government has accorded administrative sanction for acquisition, was pending to be acquired. The Revenue Department is expecting to complete acquisition of the pending area by the end of December.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore airport expansion: Collector grants ‘enter upon permission’ to AAI for 558.87 acres

The process involves acquiring land under Section 7(2) (where the amount has been determined by agreement between the government and the person to whom the amount has to be paid, it shall be paid in accordance with such agreement) and 7 (3) (where no such agreement can be reached, the government shall refer the case to the Collector for determination of the amount to be paid for such acquisition as also the person or persons to whom such amount shall be paid) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act, 1997. The rate fixed by the government is ₹1,500 per sq.ft for residential areas, and ₹900 per sq.ft for agricultural plots.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / development / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.