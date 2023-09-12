September 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a latest development with regard to the much expected expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has issued proceedings granting ‘enter upon permission’ to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for 558.87 acre of land on lease basis.

The ‘enter upon permission’ is granted for the land in Singanallur, Uppilipalayam, Kalapatti east, Kalapatti west, Neelambur and Irugur villages that have already been acquired for the expansion of the airport on lease basis, pending finalisation of the terms and conditions. This means that the AAI, if it agrees to the terms and conditions laid down by the government, can enter the permitted land and begin works as per the final agreement.

As per the conditions laid down in the proceedings issued on Monday, the lands for which the ‘enter upon permission’ is granted shall be used only for airport expansion and modernisation works by the AAI. It states that such land shall not be transferred, leased or sub-leased to any other company or agency until the terms and conditions for allotment of land to AAI for airport expansion are framed by the government. The proceedings also authorise special tahsildars (land acquisition) for the expansion of the airport to hand over possession of the lands acquired for the said purpose with due acknowledgement from AAI.

Sources said the proceedings, which have been addressed to the Director of Coimbatore International Airport, would be forwarded by the official to the Chairman of AAI for consideration.

The 558.87 acre of land is out of the 627.89 acre for which the State government accorded administrative sanction through a government order in 2017.

In addition to the 627.89 acre, the Revenue Department has recently sent a proposal to the government to acquire 24.15 acre. Of the 24.15 acre proposed to be acquired further, AAI has been using 6.93 acre under lease since 1984. The remaining 17.22 acre is Defence land that is meant to construct a road linking the proposed new airport terminal to the Salem – Kochi Highway.

The 627.89 acre comprised 461.90 acre of patta land, 137.62 acre of Defence land and 28.37 acre of poramboke land, of which acquisition of 43.95 acre of patta land alone was pending until last month.