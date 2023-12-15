Coimbatore airport expansion | Revenue Department aims to complete land acquisition by December-end

December 15, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Revenue Department is aiming to complete acquisition of land for the expansion of runway at Coimbatore International Airport by the end of December.

As on Friday, 17.27 acres, out of the 635.33 acres of land, for which the State government has accorded administrative sanction for acquisition, was pending to be acquired, said official sources. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati is reviewing the progress.

The 635.33 acres include 468.83 acres of patta lands, 28.37 acres of poramboke lands, 134.32 acres of Defence lands and 3.30 acres of other government department lands, all spread across Singanallur, Uppilipalayam, Kalapatti, Neelambur and Irugur villages.

Out of the 468.83 acres of patta lands, the Revenue Department acquired 413.01 acres under section 7(2) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act, 1997, by paying the fixed price — ₹1,500 per sq.ft for residential areas and ₹900 per sq.ft for agricultural plots. A total of 16.88 acres were acquired under section 7(3) of the Act.

Out of the remaining 38.94 acres to be acquired, 21.67 acres were deducted from the acquisition as they come under the category of road and park. Hence, acquisition of only 17.27 acres was pending, which the Department aims to complete before December 31, said sources.

In the case of the 28.37 acres of government poramboke lands, 20.58 acres have been alienated under this project by the government and alienation orders for 7.79 acres are awaited, they said.

The Ministry of Defence has given the working permission to the Collector with regard to the 134.32 acres of Defence land.

As per instructions of the government, the Collector issued proceedings granting ‘enter upon permission’ to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for 558.87 acres with conditions on September 11.

As per the conditions, the lands for which the ‘enter upon permission’ is granted shall be used only for airport expansion and modernisation works by the AAI. Such land shall not be transferred, leased or sub-leased to any other company or agency until the terms and conditions for allotment of land to AAI for airport expansion are framed by the government.

The AAI, through the Director of the airport, has informed the district administration that the land will have to be provided free of cost and free from all encumbrances by the State government. The AAI further wanted the land transferred or leased to the authority to have unfettered leasing or subleasing rights without which it will not take possession of the land, sources said.

With regard to the payment of compensation, ₹1,793.48 crore has been disbursed to the land owners out of the total sum of ₹2,088.92 crore allotted by the government. The remaining ₹295.44 crore was pending for disbursement.

The Revenue Department has also sent revised administrative sanction proposals to the government for an extent of 17.29 acres of Defence and Railway lands in Irugur village. This is meant to construct a road linking the proposed new airport terminal to the Salem – Kochi Highway (L&T bypass) and orders are awaited from the Government.