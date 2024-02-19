GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Kanan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon on his new book ‘Acts of God’

Watch | Kanan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon on his new book ‘Acts of God’ 

On how he began writing, Gill reveals how he used to blog in college, which was his first way of communicating with an audience he didn’t know

February 19, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Engineer, pretentious movie reviewer, stand-up comedian, actor, and now in a new avatar as an author, Kanan Gill spoke to Anuradha Menon, aka Lolakutty, about his new book, stand-up, and more, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 session in Chennai, Acts of God.

Talking about how his tryst with writing a book began, Mr. Gill said, “I started writing when I was 15 years old, and anything of this scale quickly spirals out of control. I eventually got around to doing it now after having built the necessary skills. The book’s inception lies in a short story I wrote in 2016, which I discovered later. But, the final copy of the book has no resemblance with it.”

On how he began writing, Mr. Gill reveals how he used to blog in college, which was his first way of communicating with an audience he didn’t know. “But, every time I tried to write longer than 5,000 to 10,000 words, it seemed like an impossible task. So, I took to writing short stories up until I was confident enough to write a book.” 

Read more: For Kanan Gill, writing was more freeing than stand-up

