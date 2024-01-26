The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Why Sudha Murty said no to running Infosys

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Know the speakers
Finding the Song in Sangam Poetry: T.M. Krishna in conversation with Perumal Murugan at The Hindu Pavilion held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

Reimagining Sangam-era songs with a Carnatic touch

B. Kolappan
 Mini Krishnan conducts a workshop as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

What is important: a grip on the mother tongue or English?

Zubeda Hamid
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in conversation with Shunali Shroff at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall in Chennai on Friday.

Sudipta Datta

Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K. George about the Muslim identity and politics at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024. (right to left)

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Muslim identity in the age of anti-Muslim hate

Udhav Naig
Ashish Rajadhyaksha unravels the life and legacy of artist Vivan Sundaram at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

A look at Vivan Sundaram’s legacy

Swati Daftuar
Swadeshi Steam: V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire - a session by historians A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha (not in picture) at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

Swadeshi Steam: How an indigeneous maritime company challenged the mighty British

Radhika Santhanam
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi addressing The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things

Zubeda Hamid
Author Ronya Othmann in conversation with Kathrina Gorgen at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | In search of a new identity

Soma Basu
 N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Limited; Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission; Sanjay Kaul, development policy analyst and former IAS officer; and T.N. Ninan, Chairman of Business Standard,  participate in a panel discussion titled, ‘Rich India: Will India become a wealthy nation by 2047?’. Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu businessline, moderated the session. Special Arrangement

What should India do to become a wealthy nation by 2047?

Radhika Santhanam
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Distinguished Professor of History and Politics, Ashoka University, and former Governor of West Bengal; Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited; Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu; and L.V. Navneeth, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited, and Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer, G Square, at the inauguration of the 12th edition of The Hindu’s Flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

Books cannot claim perfection, but can and should claim honesty and evoke trust: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau
Monika Halan

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Mutual funds give access to equity, debt and gold through one route,’ says Monika Halan

Prashanth Perumal J.
Photo and visual artiste Pushpamala N.

At The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Photo and Visual artiste Pushpamala N will explore the term ‘Body politic’

Charumathi Supraja
Habib Tanvir

How Habib Tanvir forged his own unique path in theatre

Sudhanva Deshpande
Vivan Sundaram with one of his installations

Vivan Sundaram and the transformative power of his art

Ashish Rajadhyaksha
Catch Shunali Shroff (left) and Kiran Manral at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai on January 26-27.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Fifty-plus is just the beginning, say ‘Not Your Aunty’ podcast hosts Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff

Swati Daftuar
A 17th century painting of Aurangzeb in his ‘darbar’.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Author Charu Nivedita and translator Nandini Krishnan on their new book ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb’

Radhika Santhanam
Imaging by X.J.G. Satheesh

Review of Neerja Chowdhury’s How Prime Ministers Decide: A living archive

Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Snapshots from the book.

Excerpt from ‘The Less You Preach The More You Learn: Aphorisms For Our Age’ by Shashi Tharoor and Joseph Zacharias

Shashi Tharoor
Most autobiographical accounts by politicians tend to shine the light on their successes rather than their frailties, says Mani Shankar Aiyar. 

Why do Indian memoirists, especially politicians, hide the truth? Mani Shankar Aiyar has some answers

Mani Shankar Aiyar
Author Anjan Sundaram

‘I am not Rambo or Indiana Jones’ | Anjan Sundaram, author of ‘Breakup’, on war-reporting and the toll it has taken on his marriage

Veena Venugopal

Get a head start for Day 1 of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: A reading list

Swati Daftuar
Donated books will be carried across Chennai in a mobile van. People can read them when the vehicle will be stationed at different locations.

The Hindu invites readers to donate books

The Hindu Bureau
The Hindu Lit Fest literary walk at Fort St George by V. Sriram on Saturday.

Walking with books at Fort St. George

Sriram V.

The Hindu on Books | Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on non-fiction, Sreenivasan Jain on countering lies and more

Sudipta Datta
Anuradha Menon, comedian

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Comedians Cyrus Broacha, Kanan Gill and Anu Menon are here to grab your attention

Sanjana Ganesh
A statue of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

‘VOC dreamed big. More than a century later, it remains difficult to trace the roots of this dream,’ says historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy

Sushila Ravindranath
(From left) Sreenivasan Jain, Supriya Sharma and Mariyam Alavi, in New Delhi.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘As citizens we are deeply anxious about the impact of these falsehoods in real life’

Vijaita Singh

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: championing free speech, democracy, and a pluralism of expression

Swati Daftuar
Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan (right) flags off the “The Hindu Lit for Life” mobile library in Chennai on January 10, 2024. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. and N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group, are seen.

The Hindu Lit Fest mobile library flagged off in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Rakesh Raghunathan

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: Tarana Husain Khan, Rakesh Raghunathan speak about rescuing forgotten recipes

Gowri S
Manu Chandra, Founder-Partner Manu Chandra Ventures

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: Sashi Cheliah, Manu Chandra, Thomas Zacharias discuss the new era of culinary creativity

Shonali Muthalaly
Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (left) will be a part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai, January 26-27.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Award-winning novelist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on her first non-fiction book, ‘An Uncommon Love’

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Kanan Gill is a speaker at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai on January 26-27.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Interview with stand-up comic Kanan Gill on his debut novel ‘Acts of God’

Shilajit Mitra
Abdullah Khan will be at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai on January 26-27. 

‘Pathan, Muslim, Bihari: these identities intrigued me’ | Interview with author Abdullah Khan

Swati Daftuar

The Hindu on Books | Countdown to The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 with a preview and more

Sudipta Datta
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Why Sudha Murty said no to running Infosys

January 26, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Chennai

Sudipta Datta
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in conversation with Shunali Shroff at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall in Chennai on Friday.

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in conversation with Shunali Shroff at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam

“I can run Infosys, but can he take care of the family?” This was the question Sudha Murty pondered over and came up with a ‘no’, when Narayana Murthy told her, “You run Infosys, I will take care of the family.” Sudha Murty was upset when he told her that only one member of the family would be working in the company he was launching, not being a fan of family-run businesses.

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, who has written historic fiction and feminist retellings of the epics, profiles the Murthys in her first book of non-fiction, An Uncommon Love. 

She shared her experience, and many stories in an engaging conversation with writer, journalist and podcaster Shunali Shroff at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in a session titled, The Power Couple: The Life and Times of Sudha and Narayana Murthy.

“This book is a real departure for me,” said Ms. Divakaruni, but she felt inspired by their story – the story ends with the birth of Infosys – and wanted to tell it because “it’s about people who rose from such ordinary backgrounds to become extraordinary people.”

Ms. Divakaruni, who went to school with Sudha Murty’s brother, spent time with the Murthys in their Bengaluru home.

At the session, she provided a glimpse about the Murthys pre-Infosys, which is now a $18.55 billion company; when and how they met, their first impressions of each other, how he proposed to her in a rickshaw and the rickshaw driver paused to hear her reply, their differing backgrounds, the highs and lows.

“Mr. Narayana Murthy had the vision and Sudha inspired him, but she is as much a creator of whatever he has achieved. He is also instrumental in what she has achieved,” Ms. Divakaruni said, talking about Sudha Murty’s prolific journey as a writer.

“They are vastly different people; Sudha is ebullient, optimistic... Mr. Murthy is reserved and disciplined to a fault,” she said, “but the important thing is though they don’t always agree, they always have each other’s back.”

Sudha Murty, who stuck to the Sanskrit spelling of her surname, is clear about boundaries, said Ms. Divakaruni. “They were not sure [daughter] Akshata was making the right decision [when she decided to marry Rishi Sunak] but they listened to her.”

