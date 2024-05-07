Win a stay at Sridevi’s beach house in Chennai, and get a private tour with Janhvi Kapoor

May 07, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Along the Akkarai beach on the East Coast Road (ECR), you might just spot Janhvi Kapoor doing yoga or unwinding with coconut water. “Being a beach baby, I think our home in Chennai is perfectly located,” says the actor of her four-acre estate in Akkarai, which is now available for guests to book and stay through Airbnb.

This is part of Airbnb’s just introduced category Icons, which offers experiences hosted by personalities from the fields such as music, film, television, art, and sports. With the first 11 Icons launching this month, guests can “drift up” in the house from the movie Up — recreated with 8,000 balloons in Abiquiu (New Mexico), spend the night in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello (Italy), or join a living room session with Doja Cat.

This home, Janhvi says, has been in their family for years and was her mother Sridevi’s most prized possession after she started working. “We would come here for a weekend escape. Khushi and I would always look forward to coming here. The place has witnessed incredibly wholesome days filled with lots of laughter and delicious food. But something that makes it even more heartfelt has to be the memories of my mom being attached to all these moments. It’s not just a house; but a treasure trove of nostalgia and warmth,” says Janhvi.

For the actor, entering this house feels like stepping into a time machine that transports her back to all the fun family memories. Taking us through her favourite nooks, she says, “Chennai is my second home, and whenever I’m here, you’ll probably find me at the gazebo or the poolside with a good book, or in the dressing room whipping up some D-I-Y skincare concoctions. I’m a Nature-lover too, so catching sunsets over the ocean or doing yoga surrounded by greenery is pure bliss.”

The dining area is another favourite. This is where the Kapoors bond over their favourite South Indian dishes such as ghee podi rice, Andhra biryani, palkova and pesarattu... “The most comforting meals at this house have been enjoyed amidst the best company. Moreover, my mom’s beautiful painting that hangs over the dining table always reminds us of her presence within the home.”

The house has an ivory and beige colour palette, with minimalist touches accentuated with pops of colour from paintings by Sridevi (the late actor was also a passionate artist). The beach house is a haven of tranquillity and understated luxury, says Janhvi. Every design element is thoughtfully curated, featuring creations crafted from rich marble, woven cane, and warm woods.

“These pieces showcase the meticulous artistry of local artisans, their dedication evident in every detail. I love the striking lotus sculpture that graces the entrance and ushers in positive energy. More than anything, the home is a testament to Indian craftsmanship,” she adds.

Janhvi says she now wants her audience to experience the joys of her home. “I’m super excited to share our family’s rituals with select Airbnb guests who will get a chance to unwind like the Kapoors — chilling by the pool, enjoying some of our favourite meals, practising yoga, trying my mother’s natural skin care recipes, and most importantly, making special memories,” she says adding, “I’ll be here to greet you and take you on a private tour.”