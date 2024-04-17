GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ulajh’ teaser: Janhvi Kapoor plays an IFS officer embroiled in a personal conspiracy

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles

April 17, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’.

Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’. | Photo Credit: Junglee Pictures/YouTube

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh will make its debut in theatres countrywide on July 5, the makers announced on Wednesday through a teaser. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share poster of their upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

Set in the world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi, who belongs to a prominent family of patriots. She gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Ulajh is written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria with dialogues by Atika Chauhan. The film's cast also include Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

ALSO READ:Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s film launched in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Janhvi is awaiting the release of Mr and Mrs Mahi. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, the movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and will hit the screens on May 31. She is also working with Ram Charan in Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

