Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share poster of their upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

April 17, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

The new poster of the upcoming Hindi film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, is out. The film’s lead pair, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, shared the poster on social media.

“You don’t have to always live your parents’ dream. Live yours...”, says a caption in the poster. The poster shows Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao in blue jerseys with the number 7 on them as they are seen cheering inside a cricket stadium. Janhvi plays Mahima while Rajkummar Rao essays the role of Mahendra in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is producing the film, which is directed by Sharan Sharma. Mr and Mrs Mahi is set to release on May 31. “Some films are more than just stories... they are so much more than celluloid love... they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many people closest to us... Mr and Mrs Mahi is exceptionally close to our hearts,” Johar wrote on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s Ulajh, directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, is set to hit the screens on July 5. She is working with Ram Charan in a film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Rajkummar Rao is awaiting the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Also starring Triptii Dimri, the film will release in theatres on October 11. He will also be seen in the biopic drama Srikanth, which also has Jyothika in a prominent role. The movie will release on May 10.