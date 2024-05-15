Pack this cheesy spinach corn quesadilla for your kid’s lunch

The quesadillas are made with wholewheat tortillas that are filled with a mixture of sauteed spinach, sweet corn kernels and melted cheese. The spinach adds a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals, while the sweet corn kernels provide a sweet and crunchy texture that complements the savoury flavour of the cheese.

Ingredients 1 cup spinach, chopped 1 cup sweet corn, boiled 2 tbsp mayonnaise 4 wholewheat tortillas 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, grated salt and pepper to taste olive oil, for cooking

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add the spinach and sweet corn and saute for 2 minutes till the spinach is cooked and all the water evaporates. Turn off the heat.

2.Stir in the mayonnaise, salt and pepper and keep aside.

3.Preheat a skillet over medium heat; place the tortilla and warm it for a few seconds.

4.Then spoon the spinach-and-corn mixture on to one side of the tortilla, sprinkle cheese and fold the other side on top of the stuffing to create semicircle.

5.Drizzle 1 tsp olive oil and cook on either side of the tortilla till crisp and golden brown. Once done, cut the quesadilla into wedges.

6.Allow it to cool before packing into the lunch box.

6.This recipe is an excerpt from the cookbook Tasty Tiffin by Archana Doshi