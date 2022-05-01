Ten-day summer theatre camp for children

The workshop aims to introduce children to the basic concepts of physical expression

Kochi-based Rasa Theatre Collective is organising ‘Kutty Koottam’, a ten-day interactive theatre workshop for children from May 2 to 13. The camp would offer a safe space for children to interact freely and explore basic concepts of theatre and self-expression.

Aimed at children between eight and 12 years of age, the camp would involve physical activities such as theatre games and writing and drawing. The idea is to encourage children to think, create and work together as a team, says theatre maker, storyteller and facilitator of the camp, Sidharth Varma.

Over ten days, participants would learn how to use their imagination and explore their creative energies. The workshop will culminate with a short performance by the children for their parents.

It will be organised at Rasa’s space at ‘Nilam’, One Little Earth, in Thripunithura. To register, call 9884634412 / 9072327121