What do the Cannes 2024 wins mean for the Oscars 2025?

As history has shown, the road from the Croisette to the Dolby Theatre is well-trodden, and this year’s winners seem ready to walk it

Published - May 26, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Ayaan Paul Chowdhury
Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, Palme d’Or winner Sean Baker and Best Screenplay winner Coralie Fargeat pose during the Palme D’Or Winners Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, Palme d’Or winner Sean Baker and Best Screenplay winner Coralie Fargeat pose during the Palme D’Or Winners Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: Scott A Garfitt; Sarah Meyssonnier

Cannes often serves as the launchpad for films that will dominate the awards circuit in the months to come. The 77th Cannes Film Festival, presided over by jury president Greta Gerwig, crowned Sean Baker’s Anora with the Palme d’Or. As the festival closed its curtains, it not only celebrated the brilliance of this year’s winners but also early prognostications for their trajectories towards the 2025 Oscars.

Cannes 2024: From ‘Anora’ to ‘All We Imagine As Light’, here’s the list of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes’ influence extends beyond mere awards; it shapes the narrative of the film year, providing a preview of the thematic and stylistic trends that will dominate discussions. This year’s winners, with their diverse stories and unique voices, reflect a broader push towards inclusivity and innovation in cinema. Whether these films will convert their festival victories into Oscar gold remains to be seen, but history and the current cultural climate suggest a promising road ahead.

Palme D’or

Director Sean Baker, Palme d’Or award winner for the film ‘Anora’, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Director Sean Baker, Palme d’Or award winner for the film ‘Anora’, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Historically, Cannes has been a reliable predictor of Oscar success, with Palme d’Or winners amassing 143 Academy Award nominations and 33 wins since the prize’s inception in 1955.

Sean Baker’s Anora, distributed by Neon, stands at the forefront of this discussion. Neon has been enjoying an eerily prophetic streak at Cannes, and Anora follows in the footsteps of Parasite (2019), Titane (2021), Triangle of Sadness (2022), and Anatomy of a Fall (2023). With the win, Neon has achieved an unprecedented five consecutive Palme d’Or wins.

Cannes 2024: Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes 2024, fifth consecutive win for Neon

This track record bodes well for Anora’s Oscar campaign, as three of the last four Neon-distributed Cannes winners received Best Picture nominations at the Oscars. Last year, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fallwas nominated in five categories at the Oscars 2024: Best Director for Justine Triet, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Sandra Hüller, Best Original Screenplay for Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Best Editing and Best Picture; of which it won Original Screenplay. Parasite not only won the Palme d’Or but also made history by clinching Best Picture at the Oscars, the first film to do so since Marty in 1955.

Neon’s strategic acumen in leveraging Cannes wins for Oscar campaigns cannot be overstated. With both Anora and The Seed of the Sacred Fig under its belt, the distributor is well-positioned to repeat its previous success. Anora seems poised to secure nominations in several categories, including Best Picture and potentially Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

Grand Prix

Payal Kapadia poses with the Grand Prix Award for ‘All We Imagine As Light’ during the Palme D’Or Winners Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Payal Kapadia poses with the Grand Prix Award for ‘All We Imagine As Light’ during the Palme D’Or Winners Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

The Grand Prix win of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema. It is the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in Cannes’ main competition and the first Indian female-directed film to do so.

Historically, the Grand Prix has been a reliable indicator of Oscar potential. Seventeen Grand Prix winners have earned 35 Oscar nominations, with seven films securing ten wins. For instance, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, last year’s Grand Prix winner, received five Oscar nominations, winning Best International Feature and Best Sound.

Payal Kapadia’s journey to winning the Grand Prix at Cannes and Oscars 2025 prospects

Given this precedent, Kapadia’s film stands a strong chance in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a prime candidate for India’s submission for the Best International Feature Film category and the Grand Prix win positions it as a serious contender at the Oscars.

Jury Prize

Karla Sofia Gascon, co-winner with Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz of the Best Actress award, and Director Jacques Audiard, Jury Prize award winner for the film “Emilia Perez”, pose during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25, 2024.

Karla Sofia Gascon, co-winner with Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz of the Best Actress award, and Director Jacques Audiard, Jury Prize award winner for the film “Emilia Perez”, pose during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, awarded the Jury Prize, explores gender identity and a trans narrative led by Karla Sofía Gascón’s standout performance. While the Jury Prize does not always correlate with Oscar success, they have still amassed 39 Oscar nominations and nine.

Emilia Pérez could potentially break the mold with its strong ensemble cast, which also includes Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez., with potential acting nominations for them. The film might resonate with the Academy’s evolving sensibilities towards diversity and representation and may be positioned as Mexico’s official submission at the Oscars next year.

Cannes 2024: Selena Gomez relieved focus on ‘Emilia Perez’, not personal life

Director

Director Miguel Gomes, Best Director award winner for the film ‘Grand Tour, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Director Miguel Gomes, Best Director award winner for the film ‘Grand Tour, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

The Best Director prize went to Miguel Gomes for Grand Tour, a romantic drama. While only seven Cannes Best Director winners have been nominated for an Oscar, the quality and scope of Gomes’ storytelling might earn him a spot among the nominees. Past Cannes winners in this category, such as Alejandro González Iñárritu for Babel (2006) and Joel Coen for Fargo (1996), have seen significant Oscar success, suggesting Gomes might similarly break through.

Screenplay

Director Coralie Fargeat, Best Screenplay award winner for the film ‘The Substance’, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Director Coralie Fargeat, Best Screenplay award winner for the film ‘The Substance’, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, which won Best Screenplay, presents another Oscar contender. Cannes’ Best Screenplay winners have seen increased recognition at the Oscars recently, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car (2021) earning nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and winning the Best International Feature. Fargeat’s screenplay, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid, stands a strong chance in the Original Screenplay category at the Oscars next year.

Cannes 2024: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley starrer ‘The Substance’ receives 11-minute standing ovation

Actor

Cannes Best Actor winner Jesse Plemons poses during a photocall for the film ‘Kinds of Kindness’ in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Best Actor winner Jesse Plemons poses during a photocall for the film ‘Kinds of Kindness’ in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Jesse Plemons’ Best Actor win forKinds of Kindness positions him as an early Oscar contender. Historically, sixteen winners of the Best Actor award at Cannes have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations. Plemons, who was previously nominated for The Power of the Dog (2021), showcases his versatility in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film, portraying various characters across three vignettes.

Lanthimos’ recent films have been successful at the Oscars, with 2018’s The Favourite and last year’s Poor Things, both winning Best Actress and securing multiple nominations. Plemons’ performance could thus follow a similar trajectory, leading to his second Oscar nomination.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos announces fourth film with Emma Stone, ‘Bugonia’

Special Prize

Director Mohammad Rasoulof, Special Jury Award winner for the film ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Director Mohammad Rasoulof, Special Jury Award winner for the film ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, awarded a Special Prize, faces a challenging path to the Oscars. Historically, films receiving special mentions at Cannes have had limited success at the Oscars. However, Rasoulof’s harrowing personal story of filming under oppressive conditions in Iran is a compelling backstory that could sway Academy voters, as seen with Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine (2002), which won the 55th Anniversary Prize at Cannes and later the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Cannes 2024: Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof recalls difficult exile decision

