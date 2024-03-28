‘Kinds of Kindness’ trailer: Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos reunite for yet another weird adventure

March 28, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

After their triumph with Poor Things, director Yorgos Lanthimos and Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone are set to weird us out once more with their latest venture, Kinds of Kindness. The trailer for the duo’s anticipated next film has been released by Searchlight, slated for release on June 21 this year.

Joining Stone in the cast are Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, both of whom reunite with Lanthimos following their collaboration on Poor Things. Also featured are newcomers Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer.

Scripted by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, known for their collaborations on previous hits like The Lobster and Dogtooth, Kinds of Kindness describes itself as a “triptych fable”.

According to its official synopsis, the film follows a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Following the monumental success of Poor Things, which clinched four Oscars, including Best Actress for Stone, Kinds of Kindness emerges as a highly anticipated follow-up.